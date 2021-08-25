Mother, two children found dead in their room at Akyem Ntronang

Police Commander for Birim North, Chief Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor

• A mother and her children have been found dead

• The cause of their deaths is yet to be known



• The incident occurred at Akyem Ntronang in the Eastern Region



The Police Commander for Birim North, Chief Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor, has confirmed the case involving a mother and her two children, a boy and a girl who were found dead in their room at Akyem Ntronang in the Eastern Region.



According to a report by Adom News, the bodies were discovered on Tuesday, August 13.

The cause of the death of the three unidentified persons is yet to be known. The Assembly Member of the area narrating the incident said that he alerted the Police after being informed of the stench coming from the room where the bodies were found.



According to Chief Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor, “The door was locked from outside and we learned she is married but the husband is nowhere to be found and family members haven’t also shown up.”



The bodies have been deposited at Abirem Government Hospital mortuary. Police investigations into the death of the mother and her two children are ongoing.



The public has also been advised to assist the police with the needed information into the case.