Motion to probe Ghana’s Coronavirus expenditure admitted into Parliament

A motion moved by the Minority side of Ghana’s Parliament asking for an inquiry into the expenditure made by the government following the outbreak of COVID-19 has been admitted by the Speaker of the house.



The private member’s motion was filed by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak; and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson seeks the constitution of a bi-partisan parliamentary committee chaired by a member of the Minority to probe Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure.

This development comes after the Minority relying on Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584), petitioned the Auditor-General to look into government expenditure on food, and water supplied to the vulnerable during a three-week COVID-19 partial lockdown.







The Minority in the said petition implored the Auditor-General’s office to conduct a Special Audit into the expenditure on the GHS 280.3 million allocated for the provision of food and water under the Coronavirus Alleviation Program (CAP).



Signed by the Ranking Member on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, the Minority MPs said that the audit will help clear doubts about the utilization of the funds.



