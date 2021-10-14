Motivation of teachers critical for students development - Chief of Staff

Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff

Teachers’ motivation remains critical for the overall development of students, according to the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare.

“It helps them to harness their passion, intellect, wisdom, intuition and creativity in imparting knowledge in students,” she said.



Madam Osei-Opare made the call when she personally initiated a Teachers’ Motivation Fund for the Ziavi Senior High Technical School (ZISTECH) at Ziavi-Dzogbe, in the Ho municipality, last Sunday.



She also made a donation of GH¢20,000 towards the fund and urged individuals, corporate and other groups to donate generously to the fund, to help ZISTECH to attain greater heights.



“This is part of my commitment towards motivating our teachers at ZISTECH,” Madam Osei-Opare said.



The initiation of the fund coincided with activities marking the absorption of ZISTECH into the public school system, seven years after it was established by the people of Ziavi.

Madam Osei-Opare touched on the role of ICT in contemporary education and announced that as part of her collaboration with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), ZISTECH would be provided at least 20 desk-top computers to help in building strong technological skills among the students.



She entreated the students to study diligently towards a bright future, saying “nobody gets to write your destiny for you, your future lies in own hands, therefore, you need to use whatever is provided to ensure success in your life.”



Madam Osei-Opare said and urged the teachers of ZISTECH to give their utmost best towards satisfactory standards, and said she would personally monitor their performance.



The Chief of Staff later presented a digital piano to the school.