'Motivational' reactions of politicians to Black Stars loss to Brazil

Neymar wards off a tackle by Kamaldeen Sulemana

Despite losing three - nil to Brazil, the Black Stars did themselves proud in the second half by showing glimpses of promise going forward, this seems to be the unanimous verdict of some politicians including Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

Ghana's Black Stars lost to the Selecao by three unanswered first half goals - one from Marquinhos and a brace from Richarlison.



The game, played in France, is the first of two friendlies Otto Addo's side will play ahead of the World Cup in November.



"What will be most important is how we learn our lessons from this game and build on it for the real tournament," Oppong-Nkrumah tweeted after the game.



For his part, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, noted the uplifting second half and reserved praise for Ajax player, Mohammed Kudus.



"Our team can only get better from here. Uplifting second half performance by the Black Stars. Kudos to Kudus — Neymar will concede he met an exceptional opponent," he tweeted.



Former deputy Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who had stated that the Brazilians were in for a loss at all costs, took a more tactical approach in assessing the game.

"By no means a disgrace. Poor first half but improved second half. Key takeaways: We could not have relied on the team that qualified to represent us well at the World Cup and we definitely need the new boys. Salisu, Inaki and Tariq are great additions. Three back system our best bet," he noted.



"Hopefully we will remember to come out of the locker room for the second half if we didn’t for the first," Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko observed at the end of the first half when Ghana was trailing by three goals.



The National Democratic Congress' deputy National Youth Organizer, who had predicted a 3 - 2 win for Ghana, consoled himself with a tweet that read: "It is just a friendly game. The coach used it as an opportunity to test some of his players. We will build a robust team by November."



GhanaWeb match report:



Brazil thrashed Black Stars in their pre-World Cup friendly at the Stade Oceane in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Selecaos, who were too good for Ghana put three past the Black Stars to maintain their 100 percent record in five meetings.

Tottenham striker Richarlison scored a brace with Marquinhos adding another to hand Brazil the emphatic win.



Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead with a powerful header, connecting Raphinha's delicious corner.



The Selecao continued to dominate the match with Richarlison finishing off a perfect build-up by Brazil with a first-time curler into the bottom corner.



Ghana had a disastrous start, conceding all three goals in the first half.



The Tottenham man doubled the lead after connecting Neymar's freekick from the edge of the box to end the opening half with a win.



In the second half, the introduction of Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams stabilised the team as Ghana began to show glimpses of a refreshed side.

The team showed great defensive organisation and look more threatening upfront, a quality they lacked in the first half.



Following the defeat, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with another test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.













