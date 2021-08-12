Motor Rider remanded over the death of 57-year-old man

The accused would reappear on August 27

Source: GNA

The Aflao District Court presided over by Mr. Stephen Ofori Akrasi has remanded Kwabla Wemegah, a 29-year-old commercial motor rider into Police custody, over the death of Atsu Gbeblewu Hiatefe, aged 57.

The accused, also known as “Sromone” a resident of Klikor, allegedly inflicted deep wounds on the victim, also a resident, who later passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.



Police Chief Inspector, Mr. Esperance Agbo, prosecuting told the Court that Mr. David Hiatefe, son of the deceased, was at the Agbozume District Police on July 20, this year, along with his father, who then had a bandage on his head soaked with blood to accuse ‘Sromone’ of being responsible for the wounds.



The Police then issued a medical form for the victim to attend the hospital for treatment.



Chief Inspector Agbo said the same day, the Police received a call that the accused was lying in a pool of blood, which led them to his rescue by sending him to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

He said that on July 21 at about 0700hours, David called that his father, who was then receiving treatment at IHDN Hospital at Weta Agbadokpui, had passed.



Chief Inspector Agbo said the same day, the youth and citizens of Klikor besieged the Agbozume Police station, demanding that the accused be released to them for instant justice, a demand the Police refused.



The prosecution said the Police called for reinforcement, which resulted in the accused being whisked away to the Divisional Headquarters at Tokor upon the arrival of the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Eric Vondee and which brought the situation under control.



Sromone, who was remanded when he was first arraigned on July 22, would reappear on August 27, 2021