Motor bike rider perish in a gory accident on Wassa Akropong Bogoso highway

A young man believed to be in his early thirties has met his untimely death in a head-on collision with a Toyota Rav 4 car with registration number GN-2085-21 at Wassa Essikuma on the Wassa Akropong Bogoso highway on Monday.



According to sources, the deceased, Mustafa Muhammed, has been in Wassa Akropong a few days ago for a gold exploration assignment.



An eyewitness, Yaw Boahen explained that the deceased was riding an unregistered motorbike on his way to the exploration site from Wassa Akropong while the private car was heading towards Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality.

He said "I was in a taxi cab going to Bawdie. What I saw was that there was a Stanbic Urvan minibus ahead of the motorbike. The urvan stopped to pick a passenger without showing any traffic indicator. Because the motor rider was closer to the urvan, he decided to turn left in order to move. Immediately he turned, he collided with the private car which was coming from the other side of the road."



"The car dragged the motor rider for some meters before it stopped, crushing his head badly," he added.



The Wassa Akropong Police have conveyed the body of the deceased to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital Morgue while the Toyota Rav 4 private car is also at the police station for investigation.