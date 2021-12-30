Motorbike accident victim conveyed to hospital by MP amputated

His right leg has been amputated due to the severity of the injury suffered

The motorbike accident victim conveyed to the hospital by the Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku Constituency while on her way to Parliament on December 16, 2021, has been amputated.

Sylvester who suffered fractured right leg and head injuries was referred from Dodowa District Hospital to Korle Bu Teaching hospital after his condition was stabilized.



However, the right leg has been amputated due to the severity of the injury suffered.



The Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo on December 28, 2021, followed up to visit the victim at Korle But Teaching Hospital.



The MP gave additional amount of Ghc1,000 to the victim who is a stranger and not her constituent.



For the victim, it was a mixed feeling of sadness and happiness.



The family of the victim showered praises on the lawmaker for the good Samaritan gesture.

The Member of Parliament for Shai -Osudoku Constituency Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo saved the accident's victim who was bleeding profusely but left at the roadside.



The MP on her way to Parliament Thursday, December 16, 2021, at about 10:30am came across the seriously injured motor rider knocked down by a hit and run driver.



Drivers plying the Dodowa to Oyibi highway however refused to pick the bleeding victim to the hospital.



The MP picked the victim into her official vehicle and rushed him to Dodowa District Hospital and paid his medical bills.



The MP told Starr News “I witnessed a near-fatal accident on my way to Parliament around the Dodowa Oyibi Road, no taxi was willing to pick the victim because he was seriously bleeding. Looking at his condition I felt he could die without emergency medical intervention so I picked him in my V8 vehicle to the hospital. I paid for his medical bill and I am happy his condition has been stabilized”.



Medical Superintendent of the Dodowa District Hospital, Dr. Ken Brightson, said the victim's condition was stabilized but had to be referred for further treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital