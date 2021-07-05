Motorbike rider dies after colliding with mini bus

According to police reports, the rider and some passengers sustained injuries [File photo]

Source: GNA

Raphael Tetteh, a 30-year-old man met his untimely death last Saturday on the Asamankese road when an unregistered motorbike he was traveling with collided with a Hyundai Grace minibus.

The suspect, Tetteh Moses Kwabena aged 42 was driving the Hyundai Grace mini bus with registration number AS 6539-Y on July 3, 2021, at about 1830 hours whiles traveling from Accra to Asamankese in the Eastern region.



On reaching a section of the road near PINORA Juice factory at the outskirts of Asamankese, he collided with an oncoming unregistered Royal motorbike ridden by Raphael Tetteh aged about 30 who was coming from Asamankese direction.



According to Police reports, the rider and some passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital for treatment but the rider, Raphael Tetteh was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency that the body had since been deposited at the Asamankese hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



He said frantic efforts were also underway to tow the accident vehicle as the motorbike was being impounded at the Police station