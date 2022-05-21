Motorbike transportation in Bolgatanga becoming costly

Motorbikes are increasingly becoming a common and a major means of transport in rural areas. However, to own a motorbike, one needs to spend more money due to the increasing cost of transportation.

GBC News visited some motorbike shops in Bolgatanga and reports that in the wake of the unsatisfactory state of affairs regarding public transport, private motorbikes have become the alternative which is helping the mobility needs of the people in the Upper East Region.



But the daily increase in prices of the motorbikes is gradually becoming another problem for the people who are in the business and those who patronize motorbikes as means of transportation.



Some motorbike dealers who spoke to GBC News blamed the price increase on the depreciation of the cedi against the US Dollar. Others also attributed it to the high demand of the bikes.

If you intend to own a durable motorbike, you should be ready to cough up not less than GHC6,000 to get one that is suitable for the terrain.



