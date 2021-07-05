Motorcycle crushes 13-year-old street seller to death

The street hawker died after being hit by the motorcycle [File photo]

Source: GNA

A 13-year-old girl street hawker has been crushed to death by a Haojue motorcycle while selling cassava balls and coconut at Kodjona along the Kpong-Somanya road in the Eastern region.

The incident happened on July 3 at about 1440 hours when Alex Tetteh aged 21 who is the suspect was riding the Haojue motor with registration number M-20-GS 1682 riding from Kpong direction towards Somanya.



According to the Eastern Regional Police Command, on reaching a section of the road at Kodjona, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo, the motorcycle knocked down Lydia Ameteku, aged 13 who was selling cassava balls and coconut near the side of the road when facing Somanya from Kpong.



As a result, Alex Tetteh fell on the road with the motorcycle and sustained injuries together with the victim.

Both were then rushed to the Atua Government Hospital for medical treatment but unfortunately, the victim Lydia Ameteku passed on whilst receiving treatment.



Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Acting Public Relations Officer, Eastern Regional Police Command said Alex Tetteh has been referred to the Koforidua General Hospital for further treatment.