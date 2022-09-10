1
Menu
News

Motorists praise Police after Hungarian diplomat is arrested for reckless driving

22407992 The implicated diplomat

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some pedestrians and motorists who ply the Airport area road in Accra on Friday evening heaped praises on the Ghana Police Service following the arrest of a man in CD plated vehicle, who was later identified as a Hungarian diplomat, for reckless driving.

According to eyewitnesses, Police officers on traffic duty at the Airport bypass arrested the diplomat who was driving an ash coloured Toyota RAV 4, with number plate CD 401 – 16, for the offense of careless and inconsiderate driving which is a violation of the country’s road traffic regulations.

The eyewitnesses noted the diplomat resisted being taken to the police station for several minutes after his arrest. In the course of his resistant, the eyewitnesses said officers effecting the arrest noted that the diplomat had on several occasions been warned for the same conduct.

Further checks by Classfmonline.com have revealed the diplomat involved is the deputy head of mission for the Hungarian embassy in Ghana, David Bekesi.

A follow up to the Police station has revealed that diplomat, was released by the Police after the matter was referred to the Foreign Affairs Ministry in line with diplomatic practices.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign