Motorway accident kills two persons on Friday

Two persons lost their lives on the Tema Motorway after their truck loaded with crates of club beer fell into a gutter in the middle of the Motorway.
Eyewitnesses who helped save a third occupant said the truck skidded off the Accra-bound side of the Motorway and fell straight into the gutter.
The police and fire service visited the scene but almost 2 hours after the accident they could not retrieve the 2 bodies trapped in the truck.
The accident according to eyewitnesses occurred at string 10:15pm Friday, September 24, 2021.
