Mountain ranges epicenters of earthquakes in Ghana – Seismologist

File Photo: Mountain

Principal Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku says Ghana’s earthquake epicenters are defined by the countries mountain ranges.

Commenting on the warning issued by his outfit about the geological weakness of the Weija mountains he said, “The epicenter of the earthquakes are defined by our mountain ranges. Where the mountain passes through Weija, Aburi and the Akuapem area are all epicenters of the quakes.”



According to him, the geological service was convinced the mountain ranges were safe as the quakes were happening frequently in the areas towards the sea. “This made us think the North Eastern part was becoming stable until 10th October, 2021.”



He explained that the tremble which happened in Kpando and surrounding communities was around 3.8 on the magnitude scale “and that made us realize the North Eastern part was no more stable. So the mountain ranges and its surrounding areas we know are the epicenters of earthquakes.”



In an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, Mr. Opoku described earthquakes as dropping a stone in water. With the ripples spreading in the water, similarly do the quakes spread to surrounding areas, including not earthquake prone areas.

He explained, “When the earthquake happens, a section of the land breaks and the portion that breaks off is what we call the epicenter.



"The break weakens the land and the energy built up in the rocks over time erupts with force causing the land to shake.”



The Ghana Geological Survey Authority, has warned that the conspicuous mountains surrounding the Weija Dam area are geologically weak and fractured because they are in an earthquake prone zone.



The authority noted that stone mining and sand winning activities within the area were also making the situation worse, demanding urgent action to control the situation.