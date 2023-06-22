3
Menu
News

Move if you live in flood-prone areas – Ghana Meteo warns

FLOOD IN ACCRA Parts of Accra flooded after Wednesday's downpoor

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground as more rain is expected.

According to the Deputy Director of Forecasting at the GMA, Dr. Joseph Porturphy, residents in these areas must move because the rains are expected until the second week of July, since it is the rainy season.

“So, we will plead again: if it is a flood-prone area, then you just move out. If the rains subside, then you come back,” Dr. Porturphy is quoted as having said by myjoyonline.com.

He warned against traveling through flood-prone areas, urging drivers to use alternative routes.

He also advised drivers to park their vehicles when in flooded areas until the water recedes.

The warning by the meteorologists comes after recent reports of floods in the southern parts of the country after downpours.

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, one of the suburbs of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality, Peace Town, was reported to have been completely cut off after a heavy downpour.

You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:





IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Related Articles: