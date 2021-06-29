Move out of flood-prone areas and come back after rains – Ghana Meteo Agency urges

Ghana Meteo Agency

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has urged Ghanaians living in flood-prone areas to move out of their homes to higher grounds until the rainy session is over.

According to the Head of Forecasting at the agency, Tettey Portuphy, this will keep Ghanaians safe during the remaining days of the rainy season.



“It has made a lot of places saturated already, so any rain that comes again will be very devastating. So people who know that they are living in flood-prone areas should try and move out, and after the rainy season they can come back because any little rain that will come will be devastating especially for those in low-lying areas,” he said.



Over the past week, some parts of Kumasi experienced some heavy rains that flooded some parts of the town and some major roads.



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) disclosed that seven persons lost their lives in the Kumasi floods.

The heavy rains also caused havoc in many places in the Ashanti region including markets in Kejetia, Atasomanso, and Asafo.



Tettey Portuphy stated that the rains have the potential of causing havoc in many other communities and urged Ghanaians to embrace themselves for more heavy rains.



“For those of us living along with the coastal areas, we should expect more rains. We are still in June, and so we are not out of the woods yet, so we have to brace ourselves for a few more rains before we get out of it,” he added.