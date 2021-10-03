Move to buy new presidential jet an insult to the sensibilities of Ghanaians – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC

• Sammy Gyamfi has kicked against government’s decision to buy a new jet

• There have been urgent questions filed to ascertain the cost of Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips



• But government says the current presidential jet is not fit for purpose



National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has kicked against government’s decision to purchase a new presidential jet.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, told journalists on September 27, 2021, that Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has already begun the processes for Ghana to procure the new jet.



Reacting to the development on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Sammy Gyamfi described the move as an insult to the sensibilities and plight of Ghanaians.

“I submit forcefully that the decision by Akufo-Addo-Bawumia NPP-led government to buy a new presidential jet is a misplaced priority and will amount to a waste of the public purse if it is allowed. The mere thought of it at this time is insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian and an insult to our sensibilities,” Sammy Gyamfi said on the program on October 3, 2021.



Already, some members of the minority caucus of the 8th Parliament have filed urged questions requesting for full disclosure of cost for President Akufo-Addo international trips.



MP for North Tongu, Samual Okudzeto Ablakwa, has on numerous occasions stated that the current presidential jet, the Falcon was efficient enough for the president’s trips instead of chartered flights which was been paid by the State.



Meanwhile, government on its part has justified that the current presidential jet is not fit enough for purpose hence its decision to move ahead to purchase a new one.