Move to increase transport fares by 30% suspended - Concerned Drivers

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Concerned Drivers Association has announced plans to suspend its decision to raise transportation fares by 30%, which was set to go into effect on September 21, 2022.

The Association and True Drivers Union announced this week that they intend to raise transportation fares by 30%.

They claimed that the announced increase was due to an increase in fuel products, spare parts, and the government’s poor economic management.

The two groups also indicated that “Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, prices of spare parts, prices of food and pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares.”

According to the unions, because of the aforementioned issues, “we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.”

However, Paa Willie, the leader of the Concerned Drivers, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the planned increase has been suspended.

