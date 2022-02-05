Moving bus with 49 passengers onboard catches fire

All passengers aboard escaped unhurt

A moving O.A Zhongtong bus with registration number AS 8249-19 with 49 passengers on board travelling from Tumu towards Accra has caught fire.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 5:30 am on Saturday, February 5, 2021.



According to the driver, Anim Richmond 52, on reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, he noticed that smoke was billowing from the rear portion of the vehicle.



He said he parked the vehicle on the shoulders of the road but suddenly the Bus was engulfed in flames and got burnt beyond recognition.

All passengers aboard escaped unhurt.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire from the Kibi Fire Station arrived at the scene to douse the fire.



According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sargeant Francis Gomado, efforts are underway to tow the vehicle from the scene.