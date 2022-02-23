Mr. Drew records with France star Nesly

Mr. Drew

Mr. Drew has been spotted in the studio with 2019 BET Best international Act - France, Nesly.

In a short video clip circulating online, the manager and official DJ of the Ghanaian artiste, Jeezy and DJ Xpliph, respectively were also seen in the studio during a recording session.



Mr. Drew was in 2021 adjudged the Breakthrough Act of the Year at the 3Music Awards. He beat competition from the likes of Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Yaw Tog, Dead Peepol, Gyakie, Camidoh, Larusso, Kobby Salm, and Bosom P Young to win the prestigious award for newbies in the music industry.



Drew also won the New Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



“Winning the award is very fulfilling considering the work I did last year and what am still doing. The whole of last year was about me with regards to the artist who made a breakthrough in the industry" he said in an interview with GNA.

“This award would give me the energy to do more. That is why I’m even going to put out my album in the coming weeks,” he added.



It is expected that Drew would churn out great tunes to continue enjoying the buzz.



