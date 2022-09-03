Mr Hatman: The inspiring story of the ex-soldier who established first drinking bar in Ashanti Region

Ex-sgt Kofi Genfi was also known as Mr Hatman

In his days, his love for hats earned him the nickname, Mr Hatman, but that was not the most significant things about the life of this ex-soldier, Sgt Kofi Genfi.

According to details shared on Facebook by a user by name, Kwabena Nsafoa, Mr. Hatman, who spent most of his years in the Ashanti Region, achieved a number of firsts in his time.



For instance, he was the first to establish a drinking bar in Ashanti in 1937. This was significant at the time because until then, other foreigners, especially Lebanese, were the ones who dominated the area.



He was also the first local to open a rest house in the Ashanti Region, again beating competition from the Lebanese and other foreigners.



Ex-Sgt. Kofi Genfi also became the first Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the 7th Battalion aka the Ashanti Battalion to be stationed at Kintampo.



He was then moved to Takoradi, then to India, and then to Burma for the World War II from 1939 to 1945.



While in Burma, he continued to seal his place in the minds and hearts of people so much that he is said to have built the first telegraph service for West African troops there.

Back home in the Ashanti Region, he established the first rabbitry farm in the region, as well as the first of three commercial poultry famers in the Ashanti Region.



In 1960, Mr Hatman established the first privately-owned museum in Ghana, and perhaps in Sub-Sahara Africa, called the Nurom Hat Museum, which was featured on CNN in the 1990s.



By way of other achievements, Sgt Genfi worked his way into politics, become a Member of Parliament in Ghana’s Second Republic.



Also, he served as a former President of the Ghana Hoteliers Association, a member of the Asante Kotoko Society, and a member of the Kumasi Youngsters Club.



Mr. Hatman was also a one-time Chief Patron of the Ghana Association for the blind, a published poet and writer, with more than a hundred written tributes of the most distinguished personalities of Asanteman in the 20th Century to his credit.



Mr. Hatman also owned the famous Nurom Hotel, perhaps the oldest Hotel in business in the Ashanti Region.

In all, he was popularly acclaimed and acknowledged as the Best Dressed Gentleman of the 20th century in Asanteman.



Clearly, this former soldier, poet, writer, artist, musician, traditional ruler, mystic, philanthropist, farmer, tycoon, collector and curator, politician and a fashionista, must have been the true Renaissance Man of the 20th Century in Asanteman.



And the best part about his life is that by the time he died, he had left quite a lump sum in his Last Will and Testament to the Otumfuo Education Fund.



EA/KPE