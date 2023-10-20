Mr President do you take taxes from only people who voted for you? – Apostle Lamptey asks

Rev Abraham Lamptey (left) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Rev Abraham Lamptey, the head pastor of Believers House of Worship International, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for ‘you don’t vote for me’ remarks during a visit to victims of the flood caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the Volta Region.

Speaking to his congregation in a video shared on social media on October 19, 2023, Apostle Lamptey said that he was saddened by the remarks made by the president.



“Your Excellency with all humility who voted for you and who did not vote for you does not matter. The very moment you sit on that chair. You are not a president of NPP, you become a president of Ghana.



“Because you don’t reject the taxes of those who voted against you. So, if you still use the taxes of those who voted against you then political colouring doesn’t matter,” he said.



The pastor begged President Akufo-Addo to withdraw the comments he made for the good of the country.



“With all humility Sir, at least you can do yourself a great service to withdraw or retract that statement, with all humility. That the people of Mepe and beyond did not vote for you so if it had to do with those who voted for you, you shouldn’t have been there. That is not what a president should say,” he added.

Apostle Lamptey was also not happy with how the havoc caused by the spillage of the two dams was being addressed.



“Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in Ghana when we don’t have war in Ghana and nobody is talking about it,” he said.



Here is what Akufo-Addo told the people of Mepe and other communities in the Volta Region who were affected by the flood:

I need everybody here (to understand) and I hope you take the message all across… that when these things happen and the government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all.



When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts.



And whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people.



So Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts, government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering. And it is my responsibility to try and help.

Because if it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me? I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me. But that is not my concern. And in any event, one day you would vote for me and my party.



So Togbe, I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area. I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



We have to also be very grateful for the work of VRA, the preparation they have been making over the years in such a situation, the simulation exercise, and all the things they have been doing to prepare for this including the sensitization.



Because of the good that they have done up until now, by the grace of God, not one single individual has lost his life in this crisis.



Whatever it is within the powers of the government that can be done to alleviate this situation, it is going to be done.

