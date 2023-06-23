Multiple gunshots, fleeing for lives, gripped by fear: Ablekuma attack eyewitnesses speak

Screengrab from the CCTV footage

“We heard gunshots which we mistook for that of the security man at the filling station who usually does that.

“When I took a closer look, I saw two men shooting indiscriminately around the premise. S we all run to take cover. I later peeped and saw two men with a box each with accompanying motorbike riders.



“Those with the boxes rode with the others and they went towards the Pokuase area,” this was the testimony of an unnamed eyewitness at Ablekuma where armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Star Oil fuel station.



The incident resulted in the killing of a police escort identified only as Amoah according to a Star Oil statement released on June 22, 2023; hours after the incident.



The eyewitness stressed that a state of fear gripped residents of the area.



She narrated the aftermath of the attack when they visited the scene of the of teh attack:



“We saw a police man who had been shot and killed, we were gripped buy massive fear, we haven’t seen anything like it before, it is becoming unbecoming. It is too much in Ghana and government must act,” she added.





Another lady who witnessed the incident narrated her experience: “I even thought it was some fire that had engulfed the filling station and we were all running, a guy from the filling station also urged us to run. I saw two men with boxes on motorbikes firing shots as they left the scene.



“When we went later to the scene, we saw a police man shot and killed. The boys later put him in a car and went towards the hospital.”



Read below Star Oils’ full statement



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Armed Robbery attack on a Bullion Van at Star Oil Ablekuma Fanmilk Station

Accra, Ghana – June 22, 2023 – Star Oil is deeply saddened to announce an armed robbery attack at our Ablekuma Fanmilk station on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at approximately 1:30 PM. The robbers attacked the van a few minutes after it arrived for cash collection at the station.



We wish to assure all our customers and the general public that as a responsible organisation, we have adequate security systems at our stations to aid police investigations.



We also use this opportunity to admonish the general public to exercise caution in publishing unverified accounts of the incident.



We will provide further details on this incident after subsequent consultations with the Ghana Police.



We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the family of the deceased police officer and the Ghana Police Service.





