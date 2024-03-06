Multiple soldiers, security personnel faint during Ghana@67 parade

It was a sight to behold as students from various schools in the New Juaben Municipality and the Eastern region at large made an appearance at the 67th Independence Day celebrations to display their marching skills, among other performances.

Farmers and security personnel were not left in this colourful and memorable occasion as they also took their turn to showcase their talents.



However, some soldiers and security personnel fainted during the parade.



Personnel from the Ghana Ambulance Service were captured by GhanaWeb lens rushing to the scene to attend to an officer.



The collapsed officer was subsequently put on a stretcher and taken away from the scene.



Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary was held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on the theme: "Our Democracy, Our Pride."

The parade, which was graced by high-profile personalities, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, featured 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups.



Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, was the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion.



