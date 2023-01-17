0
Muntaka Mohammed petitions NDC leadership over chairman’s murder allegation

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for MP Muntaka has petitioned the NDC Ashanti leadership and the police over some allegations made by the new party Chairman of the constituency against him.

On Friday January 13, the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region, Faisal Dauda, at a press conference, alleged that the Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak wants him dead.

According to him, the Asawase MP hired thugs to gun him down due to the supposed friction between them.

Reacting to this, Muntaka Mubarak indicated that he has petitioned the party hierarchy and the police to investigate the allegation.

According to myjoyonline, the accusations are “baseless”.

The Asawase MP was speaking with Luv news' when he presented financial support running into ¢300,000 to 110 needy students in his constituency to pursue various courses at the tertiary level.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
