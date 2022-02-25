Muntaka challenges Afenyo-Markin on E-Levy reportage

Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

I didn’t say we need E-Levy to evacuate Ghanaians in Ukraine, Afenyo-Markin

You don’t determine editorial policy of a news portal, Muntaka



Write to NMC and raise your concern, Muntaka tells Afenyo



Minority Chief Whip, Mohamed-Mubarak Muntaka has challenged colleague member of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin over claims that he was misconstrued in reports following comments he made about the approval of the E-Levy amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Many media houses on Thursday reported that Afenyo Markin justified the E-Levy on the basis that current tensions in Ukraine and Russia may affect Ghana for which reason Minority and Ghanaians need to accept their proposal.



Reports further suggested that it would help evacuate many Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine.



Reacting to this on the floor of Parliament on Friday, February 25, 2022, Afenyo Markin expressed disappointment about the development, whilst bashing media houses over what he says is the misinterpretation of his thoughts.

Muntaka however responded to this in parliament, maintaining that Afenyo-Markin made the comments linking the Ukraine evacuation to the approval of E-Levy.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on the matter of misconstrued reports, Muntaka Mubarak said,



“Mr. Speaker I can see the anger in my colleague and I agree with him, he has every reason to be upset but I can say on authority, yesterday I wasn’t here but I have listened to the tape like ten times. Was Ukraine evacuation mentioned? Yes, it was mentioned. Was E-Levy mentioned? Yes, it was mentioned. So you don’t determine the editorial policy of a news portal. You may not be happy, write to either NMC and raise your concern but I can bet you the video is here I can forward it to you, you mentioned Ukraine evacuation and you linked it with E-Levy approval here



“I have listened to the audio and I am convinced that if someone decides to link it, the person will be right,” he noted.



“I have not said that I will never say that and the full tape of what I said is still there. Unfortunately, a lot of online platforms have carried it…People reading and ridiculing my thoughts, we can’t be doing this.



“Then we mess each other up and then people take us up and then people take us up that politicians are not serious, we just get up and say anything. Mr. Speaker, I’m not perfect but I’m always careful about things I say. If I’m not sure, I won’t say them. I may slip, but I’m likely not to easily slip. I’m very careful about things I say,” he said.



The obviously upset MP appealed to the Speaker to direct that the story be pulled down while an unqualified apology should be rendered to him by the media house



It was based on this Mohammed Muntaka suggested that both leaders of the majority and the Minority should meet to bring a conclusion to the matter.