Muntaka contradicts police accounts on ‘attempted arrest’ of Madina MP

Muntaka insists he has information to the contrary that the police were not going to arrest Sosu

• Francis Xavier-Sosu has been evading the police for the past week

• Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka helped whisk the Madina MP away from his church on Sunday



• The police say their men were there to gather intelligence



The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has contradicted the Ghana Police Service’s accounts of what transpired at the Believers House of Prayer Church in Accra.



The church, where Francis Xavier-Sosu, the MP for Madina, fellowships, was said to have been invaded by some policemen, ostensibly to arrest him.



It took the intervention of the Minority Chief Whip to get the MP safely out of the church, and promptly whisked away from the area, thereby foiling any intention by the police to get Francis Xavier-Sosu arrested.



In a statement that followed hours later, and signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, who is the Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, it said that the claims were untrue.

“Stories circulating that some Police personnel had been dispatched to arrest the MP at a church today Sunday, October 31, 2021, are untrue,” the statement read in part.



The police further stated that if there were any such plain-clothed policemen at the church, then they must have been there on intelligence gathering.



"Any plain-clothed Police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest," it continued.



But Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has stated that that account is not entirely factual.



Speaking on The Probe on the JoyNews channel later and monitored by GhanaWeb, he said that he had received confirmations to the contrary.



“We have confirmed that they were from the Police administration but they were not in uniform so it was difficult to identify them but obviously we needed to call some of our colleagues, the security ministers, and at the initial stage almost everybody didn’t know his whereabouts, nobody was aware. With promises to call back and run checks and finally they confirmed that they were coming from the police,” he said.

He further explained that it will be difficult for him to reconcile the police accounts, as against the authoritative confirmations he got from the likes of the National Security Minister and other top security authorities.



“That will be surprising because obviously, I don’t want to doubt my colleague the Ministers of Security and here, I am talking about National Security, Interior and Defence and they all came back to say that they were coming from the police administration so, I will be very surprised if the police deny it,” he said.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, some police officers tried to arrest the Madina MP during a demonstration on bad roads in his constituency, which at a point, saw the burning of car tyres and blockage of roads.



