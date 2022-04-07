Muntaka's challenge of speakers ruling, not NDC's position – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that the decision by Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka to challenge Speaker Alban Bagbin's ruling to refer three MPs to the privileges committee is not the position of the minority caucus.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), no meeting has been held to discuss the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the minority on the speaker's referral.



He added that his position was different from that of Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka, and he supports the speaker's decision to refer the three NPP MPs to the committee for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.

"The position taken by Muntaka is largely a personal decision. We have not caucused on this; I have not been invited to any caucus meeting where we have discussed this and taken a common position. At this point, it is an action that is solely in the name of Muntaka Mubarak.



"I honestly take a different view… I align myself with the Appeals Court's decision that once you go beyond 15 days, it is now a matter that is out of your hands; the seat is automatically vacant. And so the matter should be determined by the privileges committee as Article 97(1c) states," he said.



Also, the MP said that the speaker should have the power to refer issues to committees without it being necessarily raised by MPs in order to help check the behaviour of MPs to bring some integrity to the house.



He added that parliament should consider adopting an open parliamentary system like other countries, including the United Kingdom, where petitions signed by over 10,000 people are considered by parliament.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs – Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey – to the Privileges Committee of the House after he was petitioned by former MP, Ras Mubarak, to remove the MPs for absenting themselves for more than 15 consecutive sittings.