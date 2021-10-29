Murder of Kaaka: Mother of deceased petitions PIPS boss over police misconduct

The late Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, alias Macho Kaaka

• Ejura police accused of taking bribe to free a suspect in the murder of Kaaka

• Claim was contained in the statement of a witness



• Mother of deceased says the allegation raises critical questions about the integrity of Ghana Police



The Director of the Police Intelligence & Police Professional Standards (PIPs) has been served with a petition to initiate an inquiry into allegations of professional misconduct against the Ejura police.



The petition has been filed by the mother of Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, alias Macho Kaaka who was attacked by unidentified persons on Saturday, June 26, 2021, leading to his death at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The allegations of professional misconduct on the part of the police according to the petition stems from claims made by one Aminu Mohammed who appeared before a Ministerial Committee that conducted investigations into the Ejura killings.



“The allegations which were made public by the report of the Ministerial Committee set up to investigate the Ejura killings, concern claims by one Aminu Mohammed that the Ejura Police demanded and obtained a bribe in order to release from custody an individual against whom a criminal complaint had been made,” a release issued by the spokesperson of Kakaa’s family announcing the filing of the petition stated.

According to the release “the allegations of corruption in the view of the mother of Kaaka, raise critical questions about the integrity of the Ghana Police Service. As such, the petition was brought to initiate an inquiry into the allegations of criminal and professional misconduct made against the Ejura Police, and in order that the necessary criminal and administrative sanctions may be applied.”



A copy of the petition filed by the mother of the late Kaaka is said to have been served to the Inspector-General of Police, the Attorney-General and the Minister for Interior.



Kaaka, at the time of his death, was heavily engaged in social media activism calling for development in the Ejura community and in Ghana in general.







His death ignited a protest by the youth of Ejura who demanded justice with some inclination that his death may have been a result of his activism.



The protest led to a clash between the youth and some security officers resulting in the death of two persons and others sustaining injuries.

The three-member committee that was set up to probe the incident following the completion of their work issued a report that indicted the police and the military over their management of the death of Kaaka and its aftermath.



While investigation on the death of Kaaka remains pending in court, the committee in its report, sought to suggest that the deceased was attacked by a relative on matters of family and not because of his activism as widely believed.



The family of Kaaka has since rejected the claims by the committee.







