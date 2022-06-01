2
Murder of Lawyer: One suspect released because he is not connected to the case - GBA

Free Handcuffs Preliminary investigation by the Police reveals one suspects is connected to the case

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It has emerged that one of the four suspects who were arrested in connection to the alleged murder of lawyer Richard Badombie has been released.

The suspect is said to have been released because from the preliminary investigation by the Police, he was not connected to the case.

Lawyer Badombie was allegedly killed by armed men in the Savannah Region last Saturday.

The GBA issued a statement and placed a Ghc20,000 bounty on the heads of the suspects.

Public Relations Officer of GBA lawyer Saviour Kudze described the arrest of the suspects as "swift” and commended the Police.

He said Ghanaians with credible, legitimate, and relevant information should volunteer such information to the Police.

He noted that the general appeal to the public is that they should volunteer information to the Police to help deal with criminal activities.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
