Murder of Tweneboa Kodua student: No show in court due to judge's absence, family worried

File photo

There was no show at the Jacobu District Court hearing the case in which three people are standing trial for the alleged murder of a final year student of the Tweneboa Kodua SHS.

After waiting for long hours on Tuesday (September 7), the court adjourned the case to October 4, due to the absence of the presiding judge Joseph Akuoko.



The late Daniel Osei-Mensah was allegedly stabbed by his attackers at Benebene near Manso Odaho in the Ashanti Region. His lifeless body was later found in a nearby bush in the area.



The three suspects: Eric Anning, Jeptha Boadi, and Adu Philip have since been remanded into prison custody. The family of the deceased is however concerned over the slow pace of the court process.

“Today the court adjourned the case, and the back and forth is affecting us financially as we have to travel all the way from Odaho to Jacobu. The slow pace of the court process is worrying”, said Amakwaa Isaac, the Head of the bereaved family.



“We are appealing to the police and the court to expedite action to get justice for the deceased because the parents are still unsettled over the untimely death of our son”, he added.