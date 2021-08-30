Murder of UK journalist: Government commends police for swift response

Syed Taalay Ahmad was shot and killed by robbers on the Tamale-Buipe Highway last week

Government has commended the Police for their swift response in arresting persons suspected to have been involved in a robbery attack that led to the death of international journalist, Syed Taalay Ahmad, on the Tamale-Buipe Highway last week.

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, commiserating with the victim’s family urged the new IGP and his team to deepen efforts to curb the incidents of crime, robberies and homicides recently reported in other parts of the country.



“Additionally, outstanding crimes of similar nature under investigation should be completed and perpetrators brought to book in good time,” he said.



A Police statement said the reporter and another victim were travelling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405- 16 when they were attacked between Mpaha Junction and Sarikyekura on the Buipe-Tamale Highway on Monday.



“On reaching a section of the road at Sarikyekura, a number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire at the vehicle, deflating some of the vehicle’s tyres in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop. Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two, who sustained gunshot wounds in the process. The armed men then robbed them of their mobile phones and unspecified amount of money and fled,” the police said.

The reporter and the other victim Omaru Abdul Hakim were rushed to the Buipe polyclinic but were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.



The Police say petrol team has been dispatched to the area while investigations continue.



MTA International paid tribute to the journalist saying “most devoted and sincere member of our MTA News team…. lost his life whilst travelling abroad in Ghana on duty in the service of Islam.”



MTA International (or MTA), formerly known as Ahmadiyya Muslim Presentation, is a globally-broadcasting, nonprofit satellite television network and a division of Al-Shirkatul Islamiyyah[1] which was established in 1992 and launched the world’s first Islamic TV channel to broadcasting globally. It consists of nine international channels that are run and funded entirely from donations by the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.