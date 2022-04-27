Musa Superior tackles John Boadu over General Secretary slot

Musa Superior

A General Secretary hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Musa Superior, has asked the rank and file of the party not to attribute the success of the party in the 2016 polls to John Boadu, the incumbent General Secretary.

The NPP won 169 seats in parliament in 2016.



According to the aspiring General Secretary, Mr Boadu cannot take credit for that success because it was the handiwork of the suspended General Secretary of the party, Mr Kwabena Agyapong, whose suspension has been lifted.



He argued that Kwabena Agyapong conducted one of the freest and fairest parliamentary primaries in the history of the party.



He said the party only made John Boadu complete the unexpired term and work of Mr Kwabena Agyapong.



According to Mr Superior, under the leadership of Mr Boadu, the party is suffering in parliament today as well as in some constituencies such as Fomena among others.



Musah Superior, who is the former Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in the Northern Region, was speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

In his view, Mr Boadu, as General Secretary, has failed.



“Under John Boadu, we dropped from 169 Members of Parliament to 137, almost at par with the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he said.



He added that under John Boadu, the party's structures have become weak and not working.



The General Secretary hopeful, who has so far visited some 59 constituencies in 10 regions, blamed Mr Boadu for the party’s 2020 performance.



The aspirant, who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Commission, said the likes of Peter Ala Adjetey and B J Da-Rocha would be turning in their graves due to the party’s poor performance under Mr Boadu.