Musama Disco Christo pastor caged over attempted sodomy

The victim set up the pastor after he insisted on having sexual relations with him

A 56-year-old Head Pastor of the Mozama Disco Christo Church (MDCC), of Gomoa Amoanda branch, Isaac Arthur is currently in the custody of Dominase Police, for allegedly attempting to have anal sex with a man believed to be 25 years old.

The incident happened on the evening of Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Gomoa Amoanda in the Central Region.



According to reports, the accused had first attempted to perform the act in an uncompleted building in the area but the victim refused and suggested the act rather takes place in the pastor’s room.



The victim said he informed his peers to hang around to enable them arrest him.



Speaking to Angel News’ Opanyin Darko, the victim said he has a recording of everything that transpired at the pastor’s room to serve as evidence.

“He was naked…and he the [Pastor] was then pressuring me to hurry up so we have the anal affairs. I, therefore, stripped downwards leaving only my boxers on me but I wasn’t naked.



“It was at that moment I coughed twice to signal my friends to enter the room. The moment they tap on the trap door, he stood up and picked a cloth to cover himself and went to hide at the back of the door in the room,” the victim narrated.



He indicated, that led to the arrest of the pastor before handing him over to the police at the Gomoa Dominase District Command.



The District Police Commander, DSP Osei Foffie, confirmed the matter and said investigations are currently ongoing adding that the suspect will soon be arraigned before the Kasoa Court.