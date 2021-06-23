Muslim community should invest in literacy programmes - Assembly Member

Dauda Tahiru making the donation

Source: GNA

The leadership of Muslim communities in the country should mobilize resources to strengthen literacy programmes in their respective areas, Mr Dauda Tahiru, Assembly Member for Gauso in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has advised.

He tasked the leadership to also create the needed awareness on the essence of education to help develop the knowledge base and skills of the youth.



The Assembly Member said knowledge was the wealth and prosperity of any society and there was no justification to deny the Muslim youth their right to education.



Mr Tahiru made the call when he donated sets of shoe worth GH¢10,000.00 to the Saqquafia Islamic School at Obuasi.



The Assembly Member, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ‘YAA-LATIF’ Engineering Limited, said the donation was his contribution to assist needy students of the Islamic School.



He rallied the well-to-do Muslims at Obuasi to take a keen interest in supporting the institution for the realization of its noble vision.

The Saqquafia Islamic School is one of the few educational institutions at the Municipality, combining Islamic and secular courses at the basic level for the benefit of the pupils and students.



Mr Tahiru, an alumnus of the School, cautioned Muslim parents not to force their wards into early marriage.



That practice, he said, had not been helpful to the younger generation over the years, adding that parents were obliged to be protective of the long-term development interest of the Muslim child.



Mr Owusu Boateng, Assistant Head-teacher of the School, said the institution was grateful to the donor for remembering his alma mater.



He called on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating within the mining community to come to the aid of the School for quality educational delivery.