Muslim leaders should enforce coronavirus safety protocols in their communities - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

Source: GNA

The leadership of the Ghanaian Muslim community should impress upon the members to keep to the COVID-19 safety protocols at all times, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has advised.

This, he said, was necessary to ensure the safety of the community, saying the emergence of the new Delta variant of the coronavirus had put the lives of the people at risk.



According to the Minister, the Region was one of the areas where the new Delta variant had been detected, resulting in some deaths and rising incidence of infections amongst the people.



Health authorities estimate that at least 10 recorded COVID-19 death cases and over 200 infections were recorded in the Region between July 1 and 13, this year, following the emergence of the Delta variant.



Mr. Osei-Mensah, who was addressing a Muslim congregation at the Kumasi Central Mosque, on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice), said everybody was at risk under the prevailing circumstances.



He drew the attention of Muslims to the fact that Islam was about peace, therefore, the onus lied on the people to live by the tenets of the religion.

It was expected of them to be law-abiding, honest and truthful in their endeavours.



They should also promote good neighbourliness, the Minister noted, and stressed the need for the Muslim youth to shun all forms of violence.



Sheikh Haroun Abdul-Mummin, the Regional Chief Imam, said the Muslim community would continue to pray for the nation’s sustainable development.



Emphasizing on the importance of religion, he called on Ghanaians not to let their doctrinal differences divide the nation.



The Regional Chief Imam cautioned the Muslim youth to avoid all forms of social vices, and use their energy for productive ventures to bring prosperity to the society.