Muslims advised against the love for worldly possessions, urged to live in unity

Muslims have been urged not to chase after worldly possessions

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Muslim community in Navrongo has been cautioned against the excessive love for material possessions which tend to affect their commitment and faith in Allah.

The Navrongo Municipal Chief Imam, Sheik Seidu Abdul Karim who gave the admonition during the Eid-ul-Adha prayers, told Muslims that too much of seeking material possessions could affect their dedication to the values of Islam and its teachings.



He told the gathering not to bury themselves in their quest for earthly possessions but draw closer to Allah and commit themselves to his good ways as that was very paramount.



He said although some earthly possessions make life comfortable, the number of properties one acquires does not guarantee a place in the bosom of Allah, which must be the ultimate aim of every Muslim.

He said: “As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha, let us be remained to minimize the time and strength we spend to gather earthly possessions and rather get closer to Allah.



"These earthly properties will not take us anywhere aside the comfort they give us here on earth. We will one day die and leave them behind. We can’t take the possessions anywhere. But when we draw closer to Allah and his teachings, we are promised a place in his home when we leave this earth. So, I want to urge you to be moderate in your gathering of properties and commit yourselves to Allah who is the greatest. Get closer to him and abide by his teachings”.



Imam Abdul Karim also urged Muslims to live in unity and peace with people from different religions adding that such behaviours are beneficial to the Islamic faith.