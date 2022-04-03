0
Menu
News

Muslims commence Ramadan today

Muslim Men Ramadan 21 Ramadan begins

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: starrfmonline.com

Muslims across the country have commenced this year’s Ramadan today April 3, 2022.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu made the announcement on the recommendation by the Muslim Hilal Conference.

The Muslim Hilal Conference is responsible for advising the National Chief Imam and for that matter Muslims in Ghana on Ramadan moon issues.

The Conference advises when Muslims across the country must start and end Ramadan, with the National Chief Imam as the Leader of the Conference.

Hilal Conference is made up of all the Regional Chief Imams, Zongo Chiefs, and representatives from all the Muslim sectors.

“Having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of the country, no information in respect to the sighting of the moon has been received. The Chief Imam now uses his position, and in accordance with our jurisprudence recommends to all Muslims in the country to complete the days of Shaban in 30 days and begin Ramadan on Sunday.

“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022,” the National Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu disclosed.

The elderly, people who are travelling, pregnant women, people who are suffering from some form of chronic illness as well as children are exempted from fasting but in place of fasting they are required to feed the hungry.

Source: starrfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: