Muslims urged to live sacrificial lives

A group of Muslims praying

Source: GNA

Alhaji Yusif Kamagate, Central Regional Chief Imam, has underscored the need for all Muslims to live sacrificial lives as exemplified by Prophet Abraham to fulfill Allah's vision of brotherly relations.

He said generosity must be imbibed by all Muslims together with the acts of selflessness, humbleness, and tolerance which were key traits of an ideal Muslim.



The Central Regional Chief Imam gave the advice during the Eid Adha ceremony held at the Siwdu park in Cape Coast on Tuesday.



With zakat being the third pillar of Islam, Alhaji Kamagate said "It is the responsibility of those who have received their wealth from Allah to respond to those members of the community in need. The whole concept of wealth is considered in Islam as a gift from God," he noted.



He encouraged Muslims to do more self-introspection about their lives if they were worthy of emulation by Allah and eschew all forms of misdeeds that could derail the development of their communities.



However, at the Cape Coast Stadium where the Ahmadi Muslims said their prayers, Maulvi Ahmed Tahir Mirza, the Abura Zonal Missionary described the Eid-Adha as the biggest sacrifice the World had witnessed.

He stressed that the essence of Eid was not in the slaughtering of the animals but the obedience and faith behind it and charged Muslims to reflect on the true essence of the Eid-Adha celebration in their lives.



Maulvi Mirza told Ahmadi Muslims to reach out to the poor and needy as they celebrated the festival, saying the true worship of Allah was in service to mankind.



Mrs Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister encouraged Muslims to continuously pray for more blessings upon the nation and leadership to effectively steer the affairs of the country for sustained economic growth.



She called on Ghanaians to support and be also be patient with the government as it goes all out to bring prosperity to all.