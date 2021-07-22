Muslims urged to register on to Waqf, social support, fund

The call was made after Eid-ul-Adha prayers held at Madina on July 20

Source: GNA

Sheikh Salman Mohammed Alhassan, Chief Imam of Madina-West and its Environs, has called on the Muslim community to register on to the Waqf fund to secure a better future for themselves.

He said their monthly contributions they made to the fund would also help protect their families after their demise and must be taken seriously by all.



Sheikh Alhassan made the call when delivering his Eid-ul-Adha message at Madina in Accra on Tuesday.



Waqf is a fund established by the Ahlusunna sect to help reduce poverty level in Muslim communities.



He said through his own initiative he registered many people on to the fund in his community and the significance of Eid-ul-Adha celebration was in love, unity and sharing whatever they had with one another, particularly those who are poor in society.



The Madina-West Chief Imam equally urged Muslims and Christians to help promote religious tolerance by living peacefully with each other to sustain the prevailing peace in the country.

Sheikh Alhassan prayed to Allah to bestow wisdom on the leadership of the country particularly the President, his Vice and the Ministers of State to be able to govern the country according to Allah’s directions.



‘We pray to Allah to also help eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic from the country and for peace to be sustained’, he said.



Sheikh Alhassan reminded Muslims that the celebration honoured the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command, adding that before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son however, Allah provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead.



‘In this same fashion, when Muslims decide to help others by sacrificing, Allah will ultimately provide for them’, he added.