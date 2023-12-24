Mustapha Gbande’s remarks are merely advisory and should not have led to police intervention – Joseph Yamin

NDC National Organiser, Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin says the Deputy General Secretary for the NDC was only advising members of his political party.

He says the comments made by Mustapha Gbande were not in bad taste and do not warrant any investigation by the police.



Joseph Yamin expected the IGP to reassure the people of Ghana that there would be security during the election.

“Mustapha’s statement is simple: If we cannot get adequate security from state security, we will provide our own security. What’s threatening about this?



I was expecting the IGP to issue a statement saying Mustapha don’t worry because this and this will not happen in the election. Is the IGP only there to arrest people in the NDC?” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.