Muster courage and sack ministers who neglect duties to campaign – Okudzeto to Akufo-Addo

Vice president not focused on his job, Okudzeto says



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has told President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to sack his ministers who have stop focusing on their jobs to explore their presidential ambitions.



He said rather than focusing on fixing the current economic hardship the country was going through, some of the ministers were rather busy campaigning to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“President Akufo-Addo should muster the courage to dismiss all his errant Ministers who instead of concentrating on their ministerial responsibilities are busy campaigning to be NPP Flagbearer.

“The flurry of Christmas and New Year bulk messages and proliferation of billboards all over the country is adequate evidence that the aspirants already consider President Akufo Addo a lame duck and are unprepared to heed his caution,” he said



The Member of Parliament, who said this in a post on social media, added that the president’s Second-in-Command, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was also not helping the situation because he was also campaigning.



“Sadly, Vice President Bawumia has offered no exemplary conduct which could have helped restrain ambitious Ministers.



"An economy in crisis requires a governmental team that is focused, and gives its rescue mission total and undivided attention," he added.