‘Mwaah’ – Samira Bawumia celebrates darling husband

Samira Bawumia, the wife of the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent out a lovely birthday message to celebrate her husband’s 58th birthday.



In a message on her official Facebook timeline, the second lady wrote “Happy birthday my darling! Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation."

“The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead. Mwaaah,” she concluded.



Dr Bawumia is the twelfth child of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist, a banker and the current vice president was born on October 7, 1963.



He attended the Sakasaka primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.



After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom to study banking and obtained a Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).

Dr Bawumia graduated with First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987 and obtained a master’s degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford.



He obtained his PhD in Economics at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.



His specialization includes Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has numerous publications to his name and as vice president, he heads the Economic Management Team.



