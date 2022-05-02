My agent promised I would be paid $50 to wash cars, but the company collapsed - Malaysia-based Ghanaian

DJ Nyaami and Malaysia-based Ghanaian, Samuel Adu

Source: SVTV Africa

Malaysia-based Ghanaian, Samuel Adu has revealed that a Ghanaian agent persuaded him to travel to Malaysia, but the company he was supposed to work for had collapsed long before he got there.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide on SVTV Africa, Samuel explained that the agent had gotten back from Malaysia, praising the Asian country. However, it was nothing like he said.



“The agent said the job I will do is wash cars, and they'll pay $50 to $60. He showed me his visa, and he stayed here for four years, but he could not do anything for him, then he came back as an agent.



"When I got here, the company collapsed long ago. I had to do something for myself even though my expectations were not met,” he narrated.



Moreover, Mr. Adu mentioned that his Ghanaian host in Malaysia gave him bad advice. According to Him, it limited his chances of getting a better job in the first two years.

“I worked as a laborer because that is what most Ghanaians here do. But I decided to change my job. It helped me (financially). Malaysia is very much like Ghana, but it is more developed.”



Speaking on residence permits in Malaysia, Mr. Adu mentioned that immigration does not issue such permits to blacks. However, some people have work permits, and they renew them yearly.



Samuel has been in Malaysia for 11 years and is the president of the Ghana Association for Non Professionals in Malaysia.