My ballot position means unity, discipline, commitment – Ameyaw Akumfi

NPP National Chairman hopeful, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, has disclosed that his position on the ballot for next month's contest is divine.

Whereas some interpret it to mean the Holy Trinity, God the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit as contained in the Bible, he described his position as fit for his vision and mission for the party.



According to the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), it also signifies unity, discipline, and commitment, which he intends to build in the NPP.



"As if by coincidence, design, or a miracle, I am number three on the ballot, and that is in tandem with what I seek to achieve for the NPP as part of the overall agenda for the NPP," he disclosed shortly after the ballot.



"I have three objectives going into this election. The first is the party's unity. Unity in the party is very important. We all know what happened in 2008. In 1979 I almost went to Parliament, but I was beaten by one vote. I joined the person who beat me, and we campaigned to win the seat. We could not form Parliament because there was a split.

"2008, after 17 people competed to be elected as flagbearers of the party, we could not unite the party after the elections. 2012 when we decided to unite, we almost won, but for a few problems, we would have won, and it ended up in court. 2016 when everyone realized that we had been in opposition for long and needed to come back to power, we united and won massively. One hundred sixty-nine seats and the President over a million votes. So if there is no unity, we will be severely affected," he said.



Meanwhile, eight persons are contesting for the position of National Chairman of the party.



The eight persons vying for the chairmanship position per their positions on how they will appear on the ballot are Gifty Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly called Daavi Ama, Sammy Crabbe, a suspended national officer, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Jospeh Ayikoi Otoo, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.