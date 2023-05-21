‘My biggest fear as a Ghanaian is to see NDC come to power’ – Okyem Aboagye

Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the former Member of Parliament for Bantama in the Ashanti region, has voiced his apprehension about the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) returning to power, citing their perceived lack of policies for Ghana.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has achieved a lot to deserve a stay in government.



Highlighting his concerns, Aboagye stated that his biggest fear as a Ghanaian citizen and businessman is the prospect of the NDC assuming power once again.



He argued that the NPP government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made remarkable strides and deserves the opportunity to continue its work.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Hello FM, Daniel Aboagye who served from 2016 to 2020 further criticized former President Mahama, who is also the NDC's flagbearer, asserting that he lacks new ideas and has been rejected by Ghanaian voters in two previous elections.



“We will prepare but we shouldn’t give the mandate to NDC because that is my biggest fear, as a Ghanaian, and that is my biggest fear as a businessman…we speak to science and data, today when it comes to infrastructure, president Akufo-Addo and the NPP government has beaten records, I am telling you, we can even use Kumasi as a case study. My biggest prayer is that President Mahama should step aside because Ghanaians have rejected him two times, so, we should reject him again because there is no new idea that president Mahama is bringing on board. "

Emphasizing the NPP's commitment to science and data-driven governance, he pointed to the party's infrastructural development as evidence of their accomplishments. He further argued that the city of Kumasi could serve as a prime example of the NPP government's achievements in this regard.







AM/SARA