My biggest regret is leaving my marriage; I shouldn’t have left him for cheating on me - Ginger

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Lydia Asante, AKA Ginger, has stated that her biggest regret was leaving her marriage for what she now believes is a trivial issue.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Ginger indicated that their separation was her fault, but she left the marriage out of anger. Ginger mentioned that she regretted it more because her husband is currently in a relationship with the lady he cheated with.



“I was doing live-in (living in one’s place of employment) at the time, so I barely came home. One day, I heard my husband was cheating, but he denied it. Eventually, I found out that it was true.



"It’s my fault. I left my husband (for work). I got angry when I found out about the girl he was dating. So I destroyed his TV and home appliances and then moved out with our three-month-old baby,” she recounted.



According to Ginger, it was the biggest mistake of her life because she has now admitted it was no reason to leave her marriage.

“It is the biggest mistake of my life. I shouldn’t have left because he cheated, but I was young. I didn’t know better. That lady took him away from me.”



Moreover, Ginger mentioned that her friends influenced her to divorce him. While on the subject, Ginger revealed that she cut off all her friends after her divorce. She advised young ladies to trust nobody.



Ginger Corbel became famous for being in a relationship with Bright of Buk Bak fame. Reports indicated that Bright dumped her for his ex-girlfriend after six years.