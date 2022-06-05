My boyfriend flogged me with a laptop charger over Fufu – Lady Pastor tells story of abuse

Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor

A young lady has told her story of abuse in a relationship as a means to encourage women to walk away from abusive relationships.

According to Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor, her first boyfriend who promised her everlasting love turned out to be the most abusive individual she has met on earth.



She said she found her first love when she was about 23 years and something that she expected to be smooth sailing turned out to be her worst nightmare.



Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor said she had left Accra for Volta Region and met the young man who was her brother’s friend.



She said they got talking and got to like themselves. Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor said she had relished moving back to Accra so when the young man asked her to join him, she realized the door of opportunity.



She moved in with him but that was the beginning of problems in life.

Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor acknowledged that the guy was a good one but his only challenge was his anger issues which always took away the better part of him.



Recounting the first day she was beaten by her man, Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor said she was supposed to prepare fufu and soup for him and six other friends.



However, she prepared the soup but could not pound fufu for six people so she sent her then-boyfriend a text that she will need some help with the pounding of the fufu.



The young man returned with his friends and explained why the fufu could not be pounded and after his friends left pounced on her to give her the beating of her life.



“He took a belt but I held the belt. So he could not get anything but a laptop charger. He beat me with a laptop charger. That time I was very stubborn so you throw one blow and I will throw another. So when he took the belt I held it and he took a laptop charger,” she said.

“I didn’t want to go to the village or Tema station. I couldn’t go because I loved this guy and I thought he will change. He didn’t change and I also couldn’t leave. One day, while in school, a lady called me to come home because the guy had brought another lady there. I took a bus from Takoradi to the house to see things for myself.



When I got there he opened the door and I saw another lady there. I told the lady to go out so I speak to my man. When I asked him why he will do that, he said he had done nothing wrong. That night he beat me blue-black and called the lady to come and sleep. We all slept on the same bed. When you’re in love you’ll do all the crazy things. When he offends and beat you up, he will come with his family members to talk to you.”



Rev Dr. Jennifer Donkor said she endured the abusive relationship for six years and she never made it known to her family members because she loved the young man.



