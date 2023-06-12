My businesses are struggling; I’m going to close down – Kojo Bonsu reacts to economic woes

A Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kojo Bonsu, has stated that the constant economic woes in the country have pushed him to the point where he is considering closing down his businesses.

The politician also concurred, on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Daniel Oduro, that Ghana’s current economic climate is the most challenging he has witnessed in his lifetime.



“My businesses are struggling. I just had a meeting and I’m even going to close down,” he said.



Kojo Bonsu also urged the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration to desist from constantly blaming COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War for Ghana’s impoverished state.



He said that he believes that the country’s economy was already in ruins before the aforementioned misfortunes struck.



“The most challenging? Yes. If you talk about Ukraine and COVID, before COVID, we had a lot of business problems. So, I wouldn’t see why government always talks about COVID and the Russia-Ukraine War.

“It’s the way they’ve handled things. They haven’t put their mouth where it fits. They haven’t cut their coat according to their size. Unnecessary expenditure has brought Ghana into this situation. They waste money, so, definitely, the citizens of this country may have problems,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV











ABJ/AE