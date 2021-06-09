My chiefs and people are proud of my decision to resign - Okudzeto Ablakwa

• Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the concerns that his people may have been affected by his resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament are not true

• He says his chiefs and people actually backed his decision



• He says that he was also only acting on the principles his chiefs taught him



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that contrary to concerns that his resignation from the Appointments Committee of Parliament may have affected his people, the reverse is actually the case.



According to him, he had the full blessings of his chiefs and his people before he took the step.



Besides, he told Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, that it was only an expression of the principles upon which he was brought up by these same chiefs of his area.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made this known when he appeared on the newest addition of programs on GhanaWeb TV, The Lowdown.

Being the first guest on the program, he spoke on issues of accountability, leadership and activism.



In response to a question on his resignation and whether or not that did not affect his people, he had this to say:



"Actually, on the contrary, my chiefs and people are proud of my decision to resign. Once I stated in my resignation letter to the Speaker, I did that on strong personal conviction and principle. I mean, that's how they brought us up; to be principled citizens of North Tongu and in Ghana when we feel strongly about a matter that we cannot be part of it. Going forward, we need to make that clear."



The Lowdown is a current affairs talk program that addresses topical issues through the lens of those in authority.



It streams on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube weekly.



