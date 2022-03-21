My child was killed out of hatred - Mother of late L/Cpl Nyame

Vida Fosu is the mother of the slain Stephen Nyame

Police investigating bullion van attacks

Two policemen killed in action



My brother was not a criminal - Brother of slain cop



The mother of the late Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame has stated that it is pure hatred that has led to the killing of her son.



Vida Fosu explained that knowing her son and all the things that have been said about him recently, cannot be true.



She said that there was nothing he kept away from her and as such, it cannot be true that he was involved in such an atrocity.

She was speaking on Angel FM on Monday, March 21, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The devastated Vida Fosu told the station that she has no doubt that it is because people hated her son that they killed him.



“Somebody has intentionally done me evil. Somebody has intentionally done me evil (wailing). My son is not what they say about him. Who has done me this much evil? I don’t have a helper. It is somebody that has hated my son to this



“My son is not like that; he could never do such a thing. My son loves me so much, there is nothing he would keep away from me



“The first year he passed out was when the hatred started: somebody poisoned him with (sic) at the Police Depot. It is hatred that has led to his death,” she said, all the while wailing.

His brother, Nathaniel Ali, who was also in the studio, corroborated these stories, insisting that the late L/Cpl Nyame was not a criminal.



He further added that they had to insist on it before the police even allowed them to stay around to even be presented with any facts about the death of their relative.



“My brother that I knew cannot and is not a criminal. As for my mother, when we heard the news, she just could not take it. In fact, when the thing happened and we heard it: it happened on a Tuesday and on Thursday, we came down to Accra from Takoradi. When we got to the PID, they were trying to send us off again and this time, we told them that as for this time, would not comply.



“We told them that we heard our brother was dead and we know too that it was there we had brought him to and so we were there to ask of his body since we could not ask of him from anywhere else,” he added.



Background

Two policemen named in the recent bullion van robberies in Accra have been shot dead.



They were shot during a raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman on Tuesday (March 8, 2022).



Five other suspects in the bullion van robberies, four of whom are also policemen have been arrested and interdicted.



A statement from the police said the robberies occurred at Kingsway in February 2021; Baatsona (Spintex) in March 2021; Jamestown (Adedemkpo) in June 2021 and an attempted robbery at North Kaneshie (Industrial Area) in February 2022.



Two of the men implicated were L/Cpl Nyame and Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah but a subsequent statement from the police indicated that the two, while leading the team to a hideout, were caught in a crossfire, causing them their lives.

Investigations are still ongoing, the police have said.